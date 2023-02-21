GoFundMe campaign surpasses goal for Owen Sound man hit by car

(photo courtesy of GoFundMe campaign)



A Go Fund Me account set up for an Owen Sound man with two young children who was hit by a car last week, has surpassed its first goal and is on the way to meeting its second.

You'll likely recall the story from Friday about a pedestrian being hit by a car on 10th Street West Thursday evening.

37 year old Sam Cronin was walking home from work around 6:30 when it happened.

He was airlifted to a London hospital with serious head injuries and broken bones.

Police say the driver did remain on the scene and the investigation continues.

Cronin, the father of two young children is expected to be unable to work for a while yet.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign that originally had a goal of $5,000 which was hit one day in.

They have since increased the goal to $7,000 and were well on their way to surpassing that as of Tuesday morning.