Gold and silver for Owen Sound lacrosse players

(Photo supplied - Bree Wilkins, Gillian Warren and Taryn Weppler)

The Team Ontario U15 team, and the Team Ontario U19 team, won gold and silver respectively, at the Women’s Field Lacrosse National Championships in Saint-Eustache, Quebec on Thursday.

The U15 squad beat Team BC 11-8 in the final.

The team, featuring Owen Sound North Stars Bree Wilkins and Taryn Weppler, went undefeated in the tournament winning all four of their pool play games en route to the final. Wilkins scored a goal in the championship game.

In the U19 final, Team BC topped Team Ontario by a score of 21-5.

Gillian Warren, who plays on the Owen Sound North Stars JEWL team, is a member of the U19 Team Ontario squad.

The U15 team will be in action next at the Top of the Bay Fall Premier Showcase in Bel Air, Maryland, October 28-29, while the U19 team will play in the Brogden Cup-USA Lacrosse Fall Classic in Sparks, Maryland, October 13-15.

Picture

Taryn Weppler (#67) and Bree Wilkins (#71)

External Email: Please use caution when opening links and attachments / Courriel externe: Soyez prudent avec les liens et documents joints