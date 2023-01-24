The Good Cheer Rink at Harrison Park is now open to the public! The hours of operation are dawn until 10 p.m., daily.

With the outdoor rink now in use, City staff would like to remind the public of the following guidelines:

Hockey and recreational skating are scheduled on alternating calendar days. The H.O.S.E. rule is in place to promote safety and enjoyment for everyone.

HOCKEY on

ODD calendar days.

SKATING on

EVEN calendar days.

The city recommends that appropriate protective equipment is worn when using the outdoor rink. Children under the age of 12 must be supervised by an adult. Please respect these guidelines and fellow users. Skate rentals are not available.

