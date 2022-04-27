Good Food Box program seeking site coordinators

The Grey-Bruce Good Food Box is a volunteer-powered, community-based program aimed at improving access to quality food by making fresh vegetables and fruits available at a low cost.

The Walkerton, Markdale, Teeswater, Tara, and Sauble Beach Good Food Box sites are currently seeking volunteer co-ordinators to support the program.

“The Good Food Box depends on volunteers in order to be affordable and sustainable. They are invaluable to the growth and success of the program,” says Public Health Dietitian Laura Needham, who works with the program.

Orders for the Walkerton, Markdale, Tara and Teeswater boxes are continuing, but may be put on hold if new site co-ordinators are not found soon.

Site coordinators act as a local contact, organize orders and work with volunteers to pack boxes on pick-up day. The position requires about 15 hours of work each month and is ideally shared between several volunteers.

“This is something you can volunteer for with a friend or by yourself,” Needham says. “The program is a way of building community around food, with like-minded volunteers getting together each month to distribute the food to customers.”

There are 20 Good Food Box sites in Grey-Bruce. Volunteering with the Good Food Box has given co-ordinators the chance to meet new people and participate in their community for a good cause.

Packing days are the second Tuesday of the month at the Teeswater site, the third Tuesday of the month at the Walkerton site and the fourth Tuesday of the month in Markdale and Tara.

The Grey Bruce Good Food Box is hoping to reinstate the Sauble Beach site.

Contact Laura Needham at L.Needham@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca or 519-376-9420 ext. 1267 if you are interested in becoming a volunteer site co-ordinator or would like to learn more about the position by participating in a packing day.