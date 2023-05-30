Greenwood Cemetery Temporarily Closed on Wednesday, May 31
Greenwood Cemetery will be temporarily closed to the public, including vehicles and pedestrians Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from approximately 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Cemetery Staff to perform a disinterment. The City has received the necessary approvals to undertake this work, and staff from Public Health will be on site.
The Cemetery will be fully open again to the public following the planned closure.
