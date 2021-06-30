Greg Walters Named Attack Head Coach

OWEN SOUND, Ontario – The Owen Sound Attack is pleased to announced that they have named Greg Walters as their new Head Coach. Walters becomes the 16th Head Coach in Owen Sound Attack history. Walters, 50, most recently spent the past two seasons (2018/2019 and 2019/2020) with the Oshawa Generals, guiding them to back-to-back third place finishes in the Ontario Hockey League’s Eastern Conference. In his time with the Generals he amassed a record of 75-40-10-5. Walters also spent eight seasons, beginning in 2002, with the Sarnia Sting as an Assistant/Associate Coach, during which, he coached Attack Alum Nathan Chiarletti and current Attack Assistant Coach Jordan Hill. “I know the players are going to love him” said Hill. “When I made the OHL I couldn’t believe how much I learned from him in my first year in the league compared to my entre time in minor hockey.” Prior to his time in Oshawa, Walters spent eight seasons as Head Coach of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s very successful Georgetown Raiders program, winning five division titles, four conference titles and one OJHL Championship. At the conclusion of the 2016-2017 season, he was named OJHL Executive of the Year and Coach of the Year as well as the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Coach of the Year. When Walters closed out his career with the Raiders organization he finished with a record of 295 wins, 96 losses, 11 ties, and 21 overtime losses with his teams generating a goal differential of plus-634. Walters history with the Raiders also holds a connection to the Attack, this time having coached former Captain Santino Centorame during the 2012-2013 season, goaltending standout Michael McNiven in 2013-2014, and defenseman Luke Beamish in 2016-20017. “WALLY has had success everywhere he has coached. He is in tune with how the game is played today and how the players want to play” said Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray. “From everything I have found out, everyone has told me he is a player’s coach. He can be demanding but the players have always enjoyed playing for him.” “He is a very loyal and fair coach. I am sure the players are going to enjoy their time playing for him and I look forward to a long relationship with him in Owen Sound” added DeGray. Walters has also spent some time in the Hockey Canada program having been named Head Coach of the Canada East entry at the 2012 World Junior-A Challenge, where his team finished in fourth place. He was also an Assistant Coach with Canada East’s entry at the 2011 World Junior-A Challenge winning a silver medal. Most recently he was invited to be a Guest Coach at the 2019 National Men’s Summer Under-18 Selection Camp. Greg also had a very lengthy junior and professional career as a player, playing in over 700 games between the OHL, AHL ECHL IHL, UHL and CoHL. Greg is excited to get started in Owen Sound and credits his relationship with Dale for a big part of ultimately deciding to join the Attack organization. “Going through the process and having a few opportunities present themselves, it was really just talking to Dale about the beliefs and values that he and the organization have that made the difference” said Walters. “The organizations accomplishments and support really blew me away.” “I love the support the team receives and am excited to feel that when I get behind the bench at the Bayshore in the fall” added Walters. Greg has signed to a two-year contract with the Attack that will take him through the 2022-2023 season.