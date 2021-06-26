Grey Bruce COVID-19 Situational Update

Over the past four days, Grey Bruce has witnessed a sustained increase in the number of cases locally. This increase has seen daily case numbers jump to an average of 25 new cases per day. This is a significant increase from approximately 5 cases per day in prior weeks. The majority of these cases are complex and are related to disadvantaged groups within our society, including transient individuals, people who are homeless and/or using drugs.

The Delta variants appears to be driving the surge. Evidence of the Delta variant has been established in numerous lab confirmed cases and is further supported clinically by the short incubation period, high transmissibility, multiple cases and clusters of cases.

In order to stem this surge, Public Health has scaled up our staff capacity in Case and Contact Management Team. However, ensuring cases observe isolation remains a challenge with this population. Public Health will continue to work with partners on increasing isolation compliance and adhering to public health measures within this sector.

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been offered to all residents living in shelters in Grey Bruce. Mobile units, with ongoing support from EMS, will be offering the vaccine to individuals living in unregistered shelters/rooming homes this week.

Strategically, we have placed large orders on vaccine shipments for each week of July. We plan to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to greater proportion of our eligible population as soon as possible. We continue to advise the public to get the first and second doses of vaccine, when eligible, as soon as possible.

We ask the public to remain vigilant in observing protocols to prevent transmission. Always observe the 3Ws; Wear a mask, Watch your social distancing, Wash your hands.