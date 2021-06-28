Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics.

Notably, there are two walk-in clinics, with no appointment required; Tuesday June 29, at the Julie McArthur Recreation Centre in Owen Sound from 4:30 to 6:30 pm; and again Wednesday, June 30, at the P&H Centre in Hanover from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. These clinics are for those 18 years an older and will offer Moderna vaccine, both first and second dose.

National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and provincial recommendations confirm Moderna is safely interchangeable with both Pfizer and AstraZeneca for second dose.

A youth-only COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the Hanover P&H Centre. The clinic runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Vaccines are by appointment only. The clinic is live on the provincial booking site but only individuals 12-17 years can see this clinic. This is a first dose vaccine clinic. Youth are eligible to get their second dose 56 days after their first dose.

Additionally, there are Hockey Hub Clinics throughout the week; Monday and Tuesday in Owen Sound; Wednesday and Friday in Hanover; and Tuesday and Friday in Kincardine. Appointments for these clinics can be made through the Provincial Booking System or the local booking system, depending on the clinic (see attached schedule).