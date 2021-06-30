Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Added

The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics this week.

A drive-through clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, Canada Day, at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, 101 17th St. E. Owen Sound. This clinic is by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the Local Booking System.

A youth-only, ages 12 – 17 years, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the P&H Centre in Hanover. The clinic runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Vaccines are by appointment only and can be made on the Provincial Booking System, but only individuals 12-17 years can book into this clinic. This is a first dose vaccine clinic. Youth are eligible to get their second dose 56 days after their first dose.

Also on Friday, July 2, there are Hockey Hub mass vaccine clinics at both the P&H Centre in Hanover and the Davidson Centre in Kincardine from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm. Appointments for the Hanover clinic can be made through either the Provincial Booking System or the Local Booking System. Appointments for the Kincardine clinic can be made through the Provincial Booking System. Both these clinics will offer first, and to those eligible, second dose vaccines.

Hockey Hub mass vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at both the P&H Centre in Hanover and the Davidson Centre in Kincardine from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm. Appointments for the Hanover clinic can be made through the Provincial Booking System. Appointments for the Kincardine clinic can be made through the Local Booking System. Both these clinics will offer first, and to those eligible, second dose vaccines.

Clinics next week include:

Monday July 5 – Hanover 8:00-6:00

Tuesday July 6 – Hanover 8:30-6:30

Wednesday July 7 Hanover 8:30-6:30

Thursday July 8 – Hanover 8:30-6:30

Friday July 9 – Kincardine 8:00-4:00

Appointments for these clinics can be made through the Provincial Booking System.

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit.

The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.