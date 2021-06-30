iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Added

cjos covid

The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics this week.

A drive-through clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, Canada Day, at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, 101 17th St. E. Owen Sound. This clinic is by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the Local Booking System.

A youth-only, ages 12 – 17 years, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for Friday, July 2, at the P&H Centre in Hanover. The clinic runs from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Vaccines are by appointment only and can be made on the Provincial Booking System, but only individuals 12-17 years can book into this clinic. This is a first dose vaccine clinic. Youth are eligible to get their second dose 56 days after their first dose.

Also on Friday, July 2, there are Hockey Hub mass vaccine clinics at both the P&H Centre in Hanover and the Davidson Centre in Kincardine from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm. Appointments for the Hanover clinic can be made through either the Provincial Booking System or the Local Booking System. Appointments for the Kincardine clinic can be made through the Provincial Booking System. Both these clinics will offer first, and to those eligible, second dose vaccines.

Hockey Hub mass vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at both the P&H Centre in Hanover and the Davidson Centre in Kincardine from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm. Appointments for the Hanover clinic can be made through the Provincial Booking System. Appointments for the Kincardine clinic can be made through the Local Booking System. Both these clinics will offer first, and to those eligible, second dose vaccines.

Clinics next week include:

Monday July 5 – Hanover 8:00-6:00

Tuesday July 6 – Hanover 8:30-6:30

Wednesday July 7 Hanover 8:30-6:30

Thursday July 8 – Hanover 8:30-6:30

Friday July 9 – Kincardine 8:00-4:00

 

Appointments for these clinics can be made through the Provincial Booking System.

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit.

The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.

    Greg Walters Named Attack Head Coach

    The Owen Sound Attack is pleased to announced that they have named Greg Walters as their new Head Coach.  Walters becomes the 16th Head Coach in Owen Sound Attack history. 
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 30, 2021

    32 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 15 – Saugeen First Nation, 5 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 2 Arran-Elderslie, 2 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Kincardine, 1 - Southgate
    Celebrate Canada Day with a COVID-19 Vaccine

    A drive-through clinic will be held Thursday, July 1, Canada Day, at the Grey Bruce Health Unit, 101 17th St. E. Owen Sound, by appointment only. Appointments for the Health Unit drive-through clinic can be made through the Local Booking System. A limited number of appointments are available.

