Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Week of July 12

The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. Most clinics have a walk-in feature but vaccine for walk-ins is only available on a limited basis. Booking an appointment will ensure a vaccine is available.

Monday, July 12

DROP-IN CLINIC at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC at OSDSS in Owen Sound. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Book your appointment at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Tuesday, July 13

DROP-IN CLINIC at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC at OSDSS in Owen Sound. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Book your appointment at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Wednesday, July 14

DROP-IN CLINIC at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC at Davidson Centre in Kincardine. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Book your appointment at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Thursday, July 15

DROP-IN CLINIC at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC at OSDSS in Owen Sound. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC Beaver Valley Community Centre. 10:00am - 2:00pm No appointment necessary or appointments at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Friday, July 16

DROP-IN CLINIC at P&H Centre in Hanover. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

DROP-IN CLINIC at Davidson Centre in Kincardine. 8:30am - 6:30pm. No appointment necessary or appointments through the Provincial Booking System

Saturday, July 17

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 10:00am - 2:00pm. Book your appointment at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Sunday, July 18

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre in Thornbury. 10:00am - 2:00pm. Book your appointment at www.tbmvaccines.ca

Making a booking assures that a vaccine is available for you.

In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. New pop-up clinics and last minute clinics will be added as resources permit. Being fully vaccinated is the best defense against COVID-19. The goal is to have everyone in Grey Bruce vaccinated by the end of July.