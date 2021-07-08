Grey Bruce Designated Delta Variant Hot Spot

As the Delta variant cases have increased in Grey Bruce, the region has been designated as a Delta variant hot spot by the province. Ten other public health units have previously been identified as hot spots, these include Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York.

First identified as present in Grey Bruce in early June, the Delta variant, B.1.617.2, is considered a variant of concern as it is more transmissible. Cases are widespread throughout Grey Bruce. The increased risk of transmission requires everyone exercise diligence in reducing the spread of the virus.

Data clearly indicates that areas with high vaccination rates are unlikely to see major surges in hospitalization rates from Delta. Case rates are higher among young adults who have low vaccination rates. Vaccination should provide a good protection against Delta.

As most cases of COVID-19 are identified in unvaccinated individuals, the presence of the more highly transmittable Delta variant highlights the importance of everyone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit continues to conduct robust case and contact tracing and workplace investigations. We are working with partners to ensure successful isolation of cases and with the roll out larger numbers of vaccines through a variety of methods.

Washing hands frequently, watching distance (ideally 6ft), and correctly wearing a face covering protects against all forms of the COVID-19 virus including the Delta variant. Vaccine is the best long-term defense. Both first and two-dose vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Delta Variant. Everyone who is eligible is encouraged to get fully vaccinated. People who have recovered from Covid-19 still need to be vaccinated to fend off new variants such as Delta.

There are mass vaccine clinics in Grey Bruce every day, Monday to Friday and pop-up and mobile clinics planned for the weekend. The mass clinics have a limited walk-in capacity, but making an appointment will ensure there will be vaccine for you. Please visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website for clinic locations and times.