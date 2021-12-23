Grey Bruce Health Unit, Bruce Power partner on Hockey Hub mass immunization across region

All eligible booster doses to be delivered in two weeks

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is opening vaccine appointments to all Grey Bruce residents eligible for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Using the Hockey Hub model for mass immunization, the Health Unit will deliver all booster doses for the eligible population within two weeks in January. This robust plan will ensure the optimal and timely protection of residents, families and communities in Grey Bruce.

Under the leadership of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, Bruce Power has set up Hockey Hub vaccination clinics in Owen Sound, Chesley and Port Elgin to enable a large volume of booster shots to be administered in the coming weeks in the fight against rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant.

The Hockey Hub vaccination clinic model was developed by Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health at the Grey Bruce Health Unit. The efficiency of this model is based on a streamlined flow-through process and the ability to use non-clinical staff for non-clinical tasks, preserving clinical capacity across the region. This model has been adapted across the province and globally to facilitate efficient vaccine administration.

“Through support of the Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force, most specifically Bruce Power, our team will implement mass immunization as a key public health measure to ensure the safety of the community,” said Grey Bruce’s Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra. “Although vaccinating all eligible residents in two weeks is an enormous task, I have the utmost confidence our experienced team will deliver and impress.”

Many community partners have offered support, including the Municipality of Arran-Elderslie, the Town of Saugeen Shores, the City of Owen Sound, the Port Elgin Missionary Church, Bruce Telecom, and Aggreko Canada.

“Throughout the pandemic, there have been many organizations who have come together to support public health in its vaccination efforts,” said James Scongack, Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President Operational Service, Bruce Power. “Bruce Power is proud to work alongside so many community-minded organizations to help local residents receive their third dose to protect them against the omicron variant.”

“Throughout the province’s historic vaccination effort, Bruce Power has played a leadership role in collaborating with public health, private organizations and the Ontario government to expand vaccination capacity across the province,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “As we respond to the Omicron variant, Bruce Power has stepped forward quickly to establish vaccine clinics.”

Appointment bookings are open and will continue to be added for these clinics.

Appointments can be made through Ontario’s booking portal or by contacting the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

