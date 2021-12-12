Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID 19 UPDATE DEC, 12, 2021
Situation Report #634 COVID-19
Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System December 11, 2021
Current Situation: A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario
Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 10, 2021:
- 13 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – South Bruce, 2 – Kincardine, 2 – Owen Sound, 2 – Southgate, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
- 2623 confirmed cases
- 68 active cases
- 242 active high-risk contacts
- 2528 resolved cases
- 0 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 3 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School
- 1 – Cohort – Timothy Christian School
- 1 – cohort and 1 bus route – St. Dominique Savio
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- 1 – Cohort – Before and After School – Timothy Christian School
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)
- 1 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- Happy Hearts Day Care – 1 cohort
- 1 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
- Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- Vaccine Data to be updated on Monday December 13, 2021
- 258,940 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 5,847 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.
See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release – COVID-19 Testing in Grey Bruce Schools - Holiday Preparations
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
