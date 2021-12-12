Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID 19 UPDATE DEC, 12, 2021

Situation Report #634 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System December 11, 2021

Current Situation: A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 10, 2021:

13 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – South Bruce, 2 – Kincardine, 2 – Owen Sound, 2 – Southgate, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula

2623 confirmed cases

68 active cases

242 active high-risk contacts

2528 resolved cases

0 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

3 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools 1 – Cohort(s) and 1 Bus Route – Holland Chatsworth Central School 1 – Cohort – Timothy Christian School 1 – cohort and 1 bus route – St. Dominique Savio

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres 1 – Cohort – Before and After School – Timothy Christian School



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

Mildmay-Carrick Public School – 1 cohort

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

Vaccine Data to be updated on Monday December 13, 2021

258,940 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

5,847 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – COVID-19 Testing in Grey Bruce Schools - Holiday Preparations

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

