Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update December 17, 2021

Situation Report #640 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System December 17, 2021

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

STAY HOME IF SICK

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 16, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – West Grey

2727 confirmed cases (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)

119 active cases

1016 Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour

2580 resolved cases

4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks (Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools Timothy Christian School St. Dominique Savio St. Mary’s High School Mildmay-Carrick Public School John Diefenbaker Senior School

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

(Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):

Owen Sound District Secondary School

Saugeen District Senior School

Dawnview Public School

Hepworth Central Public School

Kincardine District Senior School

Grey Highlands Secondary School

Peninsula Shores District School

Macphail Memorial Elementary School

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

269,422 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

10,289 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - Organized Sports and COVID-19 - A Thorough Assessment and Trends

Media Release - The Grey Bruce Hockey Hub Mass Immunization is Back

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

