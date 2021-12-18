iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update December 17, 2021

Situation Report #640 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           December 17, 2021

Current Situation:, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

STAY HOME IF SICK

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 16, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 20 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 –  Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – West Grey
  • 2727 confirmed cases   (including 0 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)
  • 119 active cases
  • 1016 Active High Risk Contacts – High Risk Contacts is reported as an estimates as the number is evolving by the hour  
  • 2580 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 125 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks (Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Timothy Christian School 
    • St. Dominique Savio
    • St. Mary’s High School
    • Mildmay-Carrick Public School
    • John Diefenbaker Senior School
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Timothy Christian School – Before and After School Program

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

(Cohort Number to be Updated on next Situation Report):

  • Owen Sound District Secondary School
  • Saugeen District Senior School
  • Dawnview Public School
  • Hepworth Central Public School
  • Kincardine District Senior School
  • Grey Highlands Secondary School
  • Peninsula Shores District School
  • Macphail Memorial Elementary School

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 269,422 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 10,289 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of December 12, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

