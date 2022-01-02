Grey Bruce Health Unit Covid Update January 2nd 2022

Situation Report #655 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System January 1, 2022

Current Situation:, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

STAY HOME IF SICK

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, December 31, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

187 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 33 – Owen Sound; 22 – Saugeen Shores; 22 – Kincardine; 14 – Meaford; 12 – Blue Mountains; 12 – Arran-Elderslie; 12 – Hanover; 12 – South Bruce Peninsula; 9 – Huron Kinloss; 7 – Grey Highlands; 7 – Brockton; 5 – West Grey; 4 – Southgate; 3 – South Bruce; 3 – Neyaashiinigmiing; 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 6 – Unknown

3789 confirmed cases (including 2 lab confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant and hundreds by basic lab indicators and epidemiology)

757 active cases

High risk Contacts will no longer be reported due to the change in case and contact management - COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Updated Process

3003 resolved cases

9 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

16 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 128 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Vicki’s Sandbox – 1 Cohort



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

Vaccine Data to be updated on January 4, 2022

297,810 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

7,307 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule) Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data