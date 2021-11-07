iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                 

cjos-covid6

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           November 7, 2021

Current Situation: The province, including Grey Bruce, are in Step 3, see Provincial Plans to reopen safely.

Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

Ontario Releases Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario and Manage COVID-19 for the Long-Term | Ontario Newsroom

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 6, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – West Grey, 1 – Southgate
  • 2448 confirmed cases
  • 36 active cases
  • 180 active high-risk contacts
  • 2385 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
  • 121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 1,020 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 243,531 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of November 1st, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
  • Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
12

