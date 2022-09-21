Grey Bruce Health Unit says risk to humans of contracting Avian Flu very low

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is trying to quell any fears the public may have over an outbreak of Avian flu confirmed at Harrison Park in Owen Sound.

As we reported Monday, fencing has gone up outside the bird sanctuary where more than 60 ducks, geese, swans and oranmental pheasants are housed.

Public health says no human cases of the virus have been reported at this time.

"The risk to human health from avian influenza outbreaks is considered low," says Grey Bruce Health Unit Physician Consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

"Human infections of avian flu are rare and typically occur only in people who have had close, unprotected contact with infected birds or contaminated bedding, feed or water troughs. Avian influenza also doesn't spread easily from person to person."

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is following up with Owen Sound Parks staff who had or may have had contact with infected birds. Contacts are being advised to self-monitor for influenza-type symptoms for 10 days after their last contact with the birds.

If symptoms develop, the contacts may be directed for testing and/or treatment.

Public Health will continue to collaborate with and assist its partners on this situation as needed.

The CFIA has increased biosecurity protocols around the infected premise at Harrison Park and agency staff is limiting people from entering or exiting the site.

Avian influenza, a reportable disease under Canada's Health of Animals Regulations, is a contagious viral infection that can affect several species of food-producing birds as well as pet birds and wild birds.

Wild birds, especially waterfowl, are natural reservoirs of influenza viruses.

They are not normally affected by the disease, but can still transmit it to domestic birds.



