Grey Bruce marking International Overdose Awareness Day



August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day - an opportunity to raise awareness about the opioid crisis, share information to reduce drug-related harms and gather as a community to remember, without stigma, those who have been lost due to drug overdose/poisoning.

Gatherings are being held in several communities in Grey-Bruce to recognize this global awareness day.

"These events are a chance to stimulate discussion about substance use prevention, overdose prevention, available supports and evidence-based drug policies and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths. It's also a time for the community to mourn, in a safe environment, and remember the loved ones who have been lost," says Alexis Cook, Grey Bruce Health Unit Program Manager, Harm Reduction.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging residents to attend an International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) gathering and use the hashtag #OverdoseAwareness when posting messages related to IOAD on social media. A list of local IOAD events is available in the attached appendix.

Naloxone, a life-saving medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, will be available at most of the events. Kits are also available via Public Health, a number of local pharmacies and community partners.

The Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health (COMOH) has identified that the opioid epidemic was already a public health crisis before COVID-19, but the pandemic has compounded it significantly. In June 2022, COMOH confirmed this as a major priority as public health returns its focus to non-pandemic activities, and identified nine Priorities for Provincial Action on the Drug/Opioid Poisoning Crisis in Ontario.

"The opioid overdose crisis has touched every sector of the community. Public Health's approach is focused on highlighting the disproportionate burden on certain populations, understanding the drivers and factors of opioid overdose deaths and applying evidence-based interventions for prevention with the greatest potential impacts to address socioeconomic determinants of health," says GBHU Physician Consultant Dr. Rim Zayed.

Conrad Ritchie of the M'Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre, which is holding an IOAD event, says "our hope with the memorial sacred fire on International Overdose Awareness Day is to recognize that with a collaboration of service providers, families, and communities, we have the ability to foster hope and healing through awareness, education and safe connections."

Gelja Sheardown, vice-chair of the Grey Bruce Community Drug & Alcohol Strategy's Peer Advisory Committee, says IOAD is an important day for her on a personal level.

"It's a day to reflect on my past and my struggles dealing with addiction - the time I overdosed, but was given a second chance at life. And without that second chance, I would not have my three amazing kids. It's also a day for us to remember the ones we have lost, the ones who were not able to survive the battle of addiction. People like my husband, Barrett Warwick, who brought so much love, joy and smiles to the world. The stigma needs to end now. We need more resources and help for people with a substance use disorder and people struggling," Sheardown says.



Community BBQ

When: 12-3 p.m.

Where: Safe n’ Sound,

310 8th St. East, Owen Sound.

Organizer: Safe ‘n Sound.

BBQ & Memorial Sacred Fire

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre,

1045 3rd Ave West, Owen Sound.

Organizer: M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Candlelit Vigil

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Owen Sound Farmer’s Market parking lot,

88 8th St. E., Owen Sound (behind City Hall).Organizer: Peer Advisory Committee.

Candlelit Vigil

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Coulter Parkette,

583 Green St., Port Elgin.

Organizer: Peer Advisory Committee.

Speakers and Candlelit Vigil

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Hope Community Church,

373 18th Ave, Hanover.

Organizer: Community members. *Bring a blanket/lawn chair