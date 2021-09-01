Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health recommending COVID-19 workplace vaccination policies

Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, is recommending that local employers develop a workplace vaccination policy to protect their workers and the public from COVID-19. A workplace vaccination policy will identify the organizational expectations with regards to COVID-19 immunization of employees. Workplace vaccination policies should explain their purpose, specific actions workers must take regarding providing proof of vaccination status or a medical exemption, and timelines.

Recommendations and templates on developing a workplace vaccination policy are posted on the Grey Bruce Health Unit webpage.

“We require a community-wide response against COVID-19. Our efforts would go further if every sector, including employers, are committed to mitigating the 4th wave.” said Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health. “A workplace vaccine policy protect the employer, protects the employees and protects the public. It is one more tool we can use to safeguard our community and our health system capacity. Getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is the best defense against the virus, including the Delta variant.”

Employers can also play a critical role in promoting the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine by:

providing vaccine information from credible sources;

providing translated resources;

supporting vaccine champions to initiate conversations with their peers;

providing paid leave to get vaccinated;

reminding workers that they are legally entitled to up to three paid sick days if they have side effects from the vaccine; and

providing transportation support to get vaccinated.

Getting a vaccine in Grey Bruce is easy; see: Vaccine Clinic Schedule. Clinics offer first- and second-dose, walk-in vaccinations to anyone born in 2009 or earlier. Many local pharmacies and primary care offices also offer vaccine appointments.

All residents who have been vaccinated in Ontario, or who have provided proof of their vaccination to their local public health unit, are able to access proof of their vaccination through the Provincial vaccination system link.

Until we reach the 90% vaccine coverage, we need to adhere to established COVID-19 public health measures. Employers must continue to implement all COVID-19 prevention measures for their sector outlined in provincial guidelines and Grey Bruce Health Unit guidance including, screening, physical distancing, wearing of masks and eye protection, hand hygiene, infection prevention and control and a COVID-19 safety plan.

Attachment: Recommendations for Establishing a COVID-19 Workplace Vaccination Policy