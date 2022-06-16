Grey Bruce near top of list where housing prices could drop the most



Here's good news....or bad news depending on whether you're buying or selling a home.

Grey Bruce is near the top of a new list of places in Ontario where housing prices are expected to drop the most.

A new report by Canadian financial services cooperative Desjardins said the housing market has reached "an inflection point."

Since the Bank of Canada began to raise interest rates in order to combat inflation, home prices have steadily declined. Desjardins says that average price of a home in Canada fell 2.6 per cent month-to-month in March and 3.8 per cent in April.

These decreases should continue, the report says, and will be experienced most significantly in Ontario where housing prices could decline as much as 18 per cent.

"We expect the housing market correction in Ontario to be led by a decline in sales activity and prices in smaller centres outside of major urban areas," the report reads.

"We think prices will fall the most in communities that saw the biggest price increases during the pandemic and therefore the most erosion in affordability."

As a result, multiple areas just a few hours outside of Toronto are set to see prices drop, the report claims.

Of these regions, Bancroft could see the biggest price drop, followed by Chatham Kent and Windsor-Essex, the report said.

(Source: Desjardins)

Grey Bruce is listed 6th overall on this list which stands to reason as it was one of the regions that saw historically high increases in prices post-pandemic when people started realizing they could work from anywhere.

In May, the average price of a home in Grey Bruce stood at more than $715,000.

Prices in May of 2022 were generally about 24% higher than May of 2021 and while the number sales did drop last month, it has not yet affected prices.

But experts say its coming.

While rural areas could soon see prices drop experts figure Toronto’s market will be slower to cool.

The report lists Toronto in the bottom five regions expected to see price decreases.