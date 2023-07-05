(GREY BRUCE, ON) CANADA DAY TRAFFIC CAMPAGIN RESULTS 

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took part in the Canada Day Week traffic campaign which ran from June 24, 2023, until July 2, 2024. The campaign focused on lifesaving equipment, seatbelts, helmets, PFD's along with impaired driving, aggressive driving, and distracted driving.

The Grey Bruce OPP laid a total of 272 traffic related charges including:

135 speeding

10 Stunt driving charges

31 passenger - fail to properly wear seatbelt

2 Impaired driving

During the campaign, Grey Bruce OPP investigated 13 motor vehicle collisions.

The motoring public is encouraged to adopt and maintain safe road, trails, and waterways.