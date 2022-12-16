(GREY BRUCE, ON) LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN LARGE SEIZURE

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - A multi-jurisdictional drug investigation has resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of suspected controlled substances and offence related property.

Earlier in the year, members from the Grey Bruce Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), the Collingwood CSCU and Huronia West CSCU entered into an investigation surrounding drug trafficking within the three detachment areas.

On December 15, 2022, members from the CSCU and the Grey Bruce OPP conducted a traffic stop related to this investigation in the area of 16th Avenue East and 16th Street East in the city of Owen Sound.

As a result, two occupants of the motor vehicle were arrested and are now facing criminal charges.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Lisa PHARAND, 40 years-of-age, from South Bruce Peninsula with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was held pending a bail hearing and currently remains in custody.

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Stanley RATE, 63 years-of-age, from Wasaga Beach with the following offences:

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (three counts)

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date

As a result of this investigation, officers seized approximately $58,400 worth of suspected controlled substances, and approximately $6,600 worth of offence related property.

" To say I am proud of the investigative work done by these officers is an understatement. These officers worked tirelessly over the last several months to make these arrests and complete this large seizure. The conclusion of this drug investigation will undoubtedly have a long-term positive impact within the communities of Saugeen First Nations, Grey County, Bruce County, and Simcoe County. We will continue our commitment to addressing the drug related overdoses within these areas, with the ultimate goal of making our communities safer for all who live here." - Inspector Paul Richardson, Detachment Commander of the Grey Bruce OPP