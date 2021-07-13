Grey Bruce on target to complete mass immunization

Good News! Grey Bruce is on target to complete mass immunization in the Hubs by the end of July. That will get us closer to the lifting of restrictions that we all want. The key is vaccines. Everyone who needs the vaccine should get it as soon as possible, before the end of July.

Mass vaccine clinics for August and September will not be needed as the Hub arenas will be returned to community use. If you want to get your second shot with no wait, go to the Hubs.

Individuals with second doses scheduled for August or September must re-book now. Anyone without an appointment can make one, online or by phone, or simply attend any of the current scheduled, walk-in, pop-up and drive-through vaccine clinics across Grey Bruce. Vaccine Schedule Participating pharmacies and primary care also have vaccine available.

As a community, achieving the majority of people being vaccinated sets us on the road to return to normal. As individuals, the fully vaccinated will have advantages as potential restrictions are likely to be less intrusive than those for non-vaccinated. For example, with a case in a workplace or school, fully vaccinated may not be required to isolate.

Most new cases are identified un-vaccinated individuals. Those people who are vaccinated are less likely to become infected and highly unlikely to develop severe disease requiring hospitalization.

Get the vax or get the virus! Remember, the vaccine takes two weeks to become fully effective. We’ll all be safe, when we all have the vax.

To schedule an appointment, please go to the Grey Bruce Health Unit website and choose either the Local Booking System or Provincial Booking System and select a location and date.

The Local Booking System is a simplified two-step process:

1) Select a site and,

2) Under target population choose “Current Eligible Population”.

You do not need to cancel existing bookings as that will be done automatically.

Everyone can prevent the spread of the virus everyday by following the basic precautions of the three W’s –

Wash hands frequently,

Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and

Wear face covering correctly

Additionally, avoid crowds and arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.