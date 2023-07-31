(GREY BRUCE, ON) WEEKEND MARINE INCIDENTS 

(GREY BRUCE, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), responded to 8 marine related calls between July 28, 2023, to July 30, 2023.

On July 29, 2023, at 1:14 p.m. the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit responded to a report of a disabled vessel on Lake Huron. With the assistance of the Coast Guard the vessel made it to shore safely.

On July 29, 2023, at 2:27 p.m. the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit responded to a call of a sea doo taking on water. All occupants were wearing life jackets and were brought to shore safely.

On July 29, 2023, at 3:44 p.m. the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit responded to a capsized sailboat. All occupants were wearing lifejackets. With the assistance of the Coast Guard all occupants were brought to shore safely.

On July 30, 2023, at 1:33 p.m. the Grey Bruce Marine Unit was notified of 2 missing children at Sauble Beach. The Marine Unit patrolled the water, and the children were located safely on shore.

On July 30, 2023, 5:27 p.m. the Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit was notified of 7 paddleboarders out on the lake from Tobermory without life jackets. All paddleboarders made it to shore safely. The OPP is reminding anyone who is navigating a paddleboard must have a lifejacket and sounding device.

There were no injuries reported in the above occurrences.

For further information on the vessel, you are navigating visit the Transport Canada link at Marine transportation (canada.ca)

There is no one single cause that leads to drownings but there are common contributors. Basic safety practices such as learning to swim at an early age; wearing a lifejacket or a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) while on a vessel or in water; adult supervision of children while swimming; and not drinking and boating can make the difference between surviving, or not.