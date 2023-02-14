(GREY BRUCE, ON) YOUTH CHARGED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY OFFENCES

(GREY BRUCE, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth following an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit content.

On February 8, 2023, The Grey Bruce OPP began an investigation into the recording and distribution of sexually explicit images of a youth by another youth.

As a result of the investigation, the Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged a 13-year-old youth, whose identity is protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with the following offences:

Possession of child pornography

Makes, prints, publishes, or possession for the purpose of publication any child pornography

Imports, distributes, sells or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP encourage parents to be aware of their children's online activities. Police continue to investigate many calls for service every year involving the sharing of sexually explicit images between young persons.

It is a Criminal Code offence to show or depict anyone under the age of 18, who is engaged, or depicted as being engaged in an explicit sexual activity. It is also illegal to show or depict the sexual organs of anyone under the age of 18. These actions apply regardless of whether there is consent between the involved parties.

The Grey Bruce OPP will continue to investigate these matters and will continue to provide members of the public with information and education surrounding these topics in partnership with our community safety partners.