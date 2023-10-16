Grey Bruce OPP holding information sessions

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are happy to announce that the OPP will be hosting an information session in Grey Bruce County.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP, and OPP Uniform Recruitment will be present to answer questions about careers within the OPP, the OPP Auxiliary program and civilian employment.

OPP Information Sessions provide participants the opportunity to gain knowledge, insight and helpful advice relating to the OPP Uniform Recruitment process.

The session includes an overview of the minimum requirements to apply as well as the expectations of interested applicants.

This presentation will benefit those who want to learn more about the OPP Uniform Recruitment process to ensure that they are at their competitive best before they apply.

The information session will take place on Wednesday October 18, 2023, at 7p.m., at the Shallow Lake Arena located at 550 Princess Street, Shallow Lake. To register please go to the registration site at the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/728243966307?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information about OPP Careers, and for a list of upcoming events, please visit www.opp.ca/careers