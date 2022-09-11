Grey Bruce OPP investigating a fatal collision

On September 9, 2022, at 11:41 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Grey County Road 29 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers responded with members of the Intertownship Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a pick-up truck had left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation.

Grey County Road 29 was closed around the collision scene for the protection of emergency responders. It has since re-opened to traffic.

The investigation is in its early stages.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.