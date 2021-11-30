Grey Bruce Opp Investigating fatal crash

On November 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a two-vehicle crash along Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs. Officers attended with members of the Inter Township Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to find a propane truck and a passenger vehicle were involved.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. A passenger from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the propane truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident and Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation.

Grey County Road 17 has been closed between Concession 10 and Concession 14. Grey County Road 170 has been closed at Hindman Side road. These road closures are in place for the protection of emergency responders.

The investigation is in its early stages. Updates will be shared as they become available.

The Grey Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.