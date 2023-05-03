 GREY BRUCE OPP IS SEEKING YOUR HELP TO LOCATE A WANTED PERSON

The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment is requesting the public's assistance to locate Dearl VESSIE from the Municipality of West Grey.

He is described as 32-years-old, 5'05" (165 cm), 126 lbs (57 kg) with Light brown hair and Brown eyes.

The individual is wanted as a result of an ongoing police investigation. Investigators have reason to believe that he is attempting to evade arrest.

The accused has ties to Southgate Township, West Grey Township, Georgian Bluffs Township and the Municipality of Brockton.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dearl VESSIE is asked to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you see the wanted person do not approach, contact police as soon as possible by calling 9-1-1.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.