Grey Bruce OPP looking for break and enter suspect
Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public for assistance in identifying a break and enter suspect.
On February 27, 2023, just before 1:30am, OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a business on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation.
The suspect is described as:
- 30-40 years of age
- Approximately 6 feet tall
- Grey Jacket
- Grey ball cap worn backwards
- Running shoes
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.