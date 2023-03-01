iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce OPP looking for break and enter suspect


Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public for assistance in identifying a break and enter suspect.

On February 27, 2023, just before 1:30am,  OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a business on Highway 21 in Saugeen First Nation.

The suspect is described as:

  • 30-40 years of age
  • Approximately 6 feet tall
  • Grey Jacket
  • Grey ball cap worn backwards
  • Running shoes

     

    Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/  where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

