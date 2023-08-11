Grey Bruce OPP need help in identifying suspects

Grey Bruce OPP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft occurrence.

On August 3, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a theft on Highway 26 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police say two men stole approximately $2300 worth of merchandise.

Investigators are seeking to identify the person in the supplied surveillance photo.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.