(GREY BRUCE OPP) PUBLIC ASKED TO AVOID AREA DUE TO ONGOING INVESTIGATION

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public to avoid an area in the Municipality of Meaford due to an ongoing investigation.

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:53 a.m., the Grey Bruce OPP were called to a section of the Bruce Trail running west of the Rail Trail near Concession 11 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers currently remain on scene, and they are asking members of the public to please avoid the Rail Trail, and sections of the Bruce Trail in and around the area of Concession 11 in the Municipality of Meaford.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.