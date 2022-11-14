GREY BRUCE OPP SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING SUSPECT

(MEAFORD, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking assistance in identifying a driver in a fail to remain collision.

On November 3, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a fail to remain collision on Boucher Street East in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that an unknown driver had backed into a light standard, which had knocked it over onto overhead power lines. Officers further discovered that the driver then fled the scene.

The Grey Bruce OPP are releasing a photo in hopes that a member of the public will be able to identify the driver. Police would like to speak with the driver regarding this investigation.

The Grey Bruce OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.