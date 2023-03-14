GREY BRUCE OPP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH MISSING PERSON

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person last seen in Saugeen First Nation.

Police are looking to locate Chase GRIMOLDBY 27 years-of-age who was last seen on Eagle Street in Saugeen First Nation on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 10:00 P.M.

Chase GRIMOLDBY is described as:

· 183 centimeters (6 feet) tall

· 75 kilograms (165 pounds) with an athletic build

· Short black hair

· Brown eyes

· Tattoo on his right forearm with the word "Sands"

Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.