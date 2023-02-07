GREY BRUCE OPP SEEKING ASSISTANCE WITH MISSING PERSONS

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in locating two missing persons last seen in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Police are looking to locate Keith CAMPBELL 33 years-of-age, and Justin YEO 37 years-of-age, who were last seen on Bruce Street in Hepworth on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:16 P.M.

Keith Campbell is described as:

188 centimeters (6 feet 2 inches) tall

84 kilograms (185 pounds) with a medium build

Brown facial hair in a beard

Short brown hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing blue shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, black ballcap and black sunglasses

Justin Yeo is described as:

180 centimeters (5 foot 11 inches) tall.

81 kilograms (179 pounds) with an athletic build

Brown facial hair in a beard

Short straight brown hair

Green eyes

Last seen wearing black pants, a navy coat, with black and white head attire and black Nike flip flops

Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.