Grey Bruce OPP still searching for Grey Highlands man

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police are providing an updated photo regarding an ongoing missing person investigation in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police issued an original release on January 29, 2022 regarding Robert HAMILTON, 67-years-of-age, from Grey Highlands, who was last seen in Markdale on Friday January 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.

He is a white male described as:

· 185 centimetres (6 feet, 1 inches) tall.

· 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with a slim build.

· Short grey hair, balding.

· Beard and moustache.

· Green eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Further updates will be released as more information becomes available.