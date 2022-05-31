Grey Bruce Pride is excited to announce the Owen Sound Pride Parade will be happening in person for the first time since 2019 on June 18th at 2:00PM. After two years we know the community is more than ready to celebrate this year’s theme, “The World Keeps Spinning.”

We have a new parade route starting and ending at the Owen Sound Farmers market to support community safety:

- 2pm set out from Market Square

- Cross the Rainbow Crosswalk on 8th St

- Turn Right down 1st Ave West to 10th Street

- Cross the 10th Street Bridge

- Back up 2nd Ave East to the Market.

Immediately following the parade there will be a Street Fair in the Owen Sound Market Area with vendors, a bouncy castle, dunk tank and entertainment from 2:30PM to 6:00PM

A full schedule of events will be posted online once available: https://www.facebook.com/GreyBrucePride

We need help during the parade, with marshals keeping the parade moving safely and the street fair. We have LOTS of fun activities throughout the street fair after-party. We also would love some helpers with our vendors market in the set up crew and tear down crew.

Anyone can sign up to volunteer and help out. It’s a great way to earn volunteer hours and support our 2S-LGBTQQIAP+ community.

We are also still recruiting vendors, it’s free to participate: vendors can apply here.

When last we were able to have the parade (prior to the pandemic) we had approximately 1000 people attend. We expect to have the same number again this year.