(GREY BRUCE & SOUTH BRUCE, ON) MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM LAUNCHED AND ACTIVE

(Photo - Left to right: Sue MacPherson, Julie Robinson, S/Sgt Debra Anderson, S/Sgt Ryan Olmstead, Shannon Reinelt, S/Sgt Keegan Wilcox, Teegan Wilson)

(GREY BRUCE & SOUTH BRUCE, ON) - The Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been officially launched November 28, 2022.

GBHS and the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP, entered into a community based, collaborative partnership to provide a Mobile Crisis Response Team to individuals and families within the Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachment area. The MCRT will see Clinicians from GBHS stationed in Grey Bruce and South Bruce OPP detachments. These Clinicians will co-respond with police to calls for service involving crisis and mental health. The MCRT workers will provide services including but not limited to de-escalation and short-term crisis intervention, safety planning and stabilization, referrals to appropriate services for long term support, and recovery-oriented interventions.

"As a member of the Community Safety and Well Being Advisory Committee - Bruce Grey, it came to our attention that the mental health of community members, and the support and resources available to them was a number one concern. This program is instrumental in addressing those concerns and providing some of our most vulnerable community members with the immediate help they need, and the proper resources required for long term support." -Staff Sergeant Debra Anderson, Grey Bruce OPP.

"One of the many benefits of this program is the ability to provide community members experiencing crisis with in-vivo supports, aimed at de-escalating crisis situations and providing immediate recovery-focused, mental health interventions to create successful outcomes for the individual, their loved ones, and the community as a whole" - GBHS Manager, Shannon Reinelt.

The program has hired three Clinicians who will be based out of OPP stations located in Kincardine, Wiarton, and Chatsworth.