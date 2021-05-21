Grey Bruce – UPDATE Marinas and Boat Launches

The Province is amending Reg. 82/20 to allow marinas and boat clubs to open for extended services including fueling and launching.

Recreational boating permitted but only members of a household can gather on a boat.

Marinas / Boating Clubs may open with limited services including, repairs or servicing of boats, placing boats in water, and enabling individuals’ access to their residence or property.

Any clubhouse, restaurant, pool, communal steam room, sauna or whirlpool, meeting room, fitness centre or other recreational facility on the premises must be closed to the public, except for any portion of those areas that,

is used to provide first aid services,

is used to provide take-out or delivery service,

contains a washroom, or

provides an essential service (eg. a grocery or convenience store, providing fuel supply, boat or watercraft repair and servicing, boat or watercraft docking and boat or watercraft launching services).

Considerations for Boat Launches

Boat launches are not specifically required to be closed by the regulation. Municipalities or businesses may choose to close boat launches.

Anyone using a boat launch must abide by shutdown restrictions currently in place, including the Stay-At-Home order.

Amenities such as boat launches should only be used for their intended purpose and not as a location for a public gathering.

The amending regulation can be found at:

solgen_oreg344-21_amend82-20_2021-05-20.pdf (ontario.ca)