Grey Bruce Virtual Health Care Now Six Days A Week

RELEASE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH SERVICES

After a very successful summer, the Virtual Urgent Care program operated through GBHS will be increasing from four days a week to six days to support patients in our communities.

Virtual urgent care is a quick and convenient option for those who need to see a doctor, but cannot get in to see their family physician, or are not sick enough to go to an Emergency Department.

Initially launched in March, the service enables members of the public to connect with a local doctor from the comfort of their home through a smart device or computer. Patients can receive medical advice, prescriptions and sick notes when appropriate. Wait times currently sit at approximately 35 minutes per patient, while the average consultation takes under 20 minutes.

Feedback from patients has been very positive.

“The entire process was quick, the doctor was kind and efficient, and the service was clear,” said one Virtual Urgent Care patient. “Great professional doctor who exercised concern and an immense amount of care. 10/10. Thank you.” said another.

Beginning Thursday, September 15, the service will be available six days a week from 8 am to 3:30 pm. For more information, or to request your own virtual visit, please visit: https://www.gbhs.on.ca/virtual-urgent-care/