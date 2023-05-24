Grey County embarks on one-year pilot project with Ontario Federation of Trail Riders

Grey County is embarking on a pilot project with the Ontario Federation of Trail Riders (OFTR) to allow some off-road motorcycles on the rail trail between Rockford and Dundalk.

This section of the multi-use rail trail already allows ATV riders, and this project will give OFTR the same access. Grey County has agreed to a one-year trial with OFTR and the local chapter club, the Dufferin Rooftop Recreational Riders, for their members.

To use the trail, riders must be insured, plated for trail use, have an OFTR permit, and be no louder than 94 decibels. Both motorcycle and ATV riders are also required to adhere to posted trail signage including speed limits.

County trails and forests are meant to be enjoyed by all recreational users. Safety and enjoyment of the properties is a priority for all users. Please use trails responsibly.

For more information on OFTR rules and regulations, please visit oftr.ca or contact info@oftr.ca. If you have any feedback or questions about this pilot project, please contact trails@grey.ca. For more information about trails in Grey County, visit grey.ca/things-do/county-forests-and-trails.