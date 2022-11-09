(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) BREAK AND ENTER LEADS TO WEAPON AND DRUG CHARGES

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) On November 8, 2022, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break and enter on Grey Road 2 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Officers attended the location and located the involved individual, they were placed under arrest.

A search subsequent to arrest revealed offence related property, a black BB gun, ammunition, and a quantity of suspected controlled substances with a combined street value of approximately $5980.

Bailey BAKER, 25 years-of-age, from Grey Highlands has been charged with the following offences:

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession break in instruments

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.