(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) TWO FACING CHARGES AFTER DISPUTE
(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals following a dispute.
On April 1, 2023, at 2:09 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a dispute in the area of John Street in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered that two individuals had engaged in a dispute with the victim, during which time, a motor vehicle collision occurred.
The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Ryan MCKENNA, 36 years-of-age from Grey Highlands with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation
- Uttering threats
- Failure to comply with undertaking
- Mischief
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.
The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Brandon EIGNER, 25 years-of-age from Grey Highlands with the following offences.
- Dangerous operation
- Uttering threats
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.