(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) TWO FACING CHARGES AFTER DISPUTE

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals following a dispute.

On April 1, 2023, at 2:09 P.M., the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a dispute in the area of John Street in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that two individuals had engaged in a dispute with the victim, during which time, a motor vehicle collision occurred.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Ryan MCKENNA, 36 years-of-age from Grey Highlands with the following offences:

Dangerous operation

Uttering threats

Failure to comply with undertaking

Mischief

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Brandon EIGNER, 25 years-of-age from Grey Highlands with the following offences.

Dangerous operation

Uttering threats

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.