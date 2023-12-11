Grey Highlands woman charged with attempted murder of baby

One person is in custody facing criminal charges in connection with an attempted murder investigation at a home in Grey Highlands.

On December 7, 2023, at approximately 9:45 a.m., members of the Grey Bruce OPP received a call for assistance from a home on South Line B.

Upon arrival at the home, police found an unresponsive baby.

Officers aided efforts to resuscitate the child.

The 10-month-old victim was transported to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Members of Grey County Paramedic Services and the Chatsworth Fire Department assisted with the incident response.

Police have charged Nancy BRUBACHER, 30-years-old of Grey Highlands, with the following offences:

Attempt Murder

Aggravated Assault

The Grey Bruce Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

If you have any information that can help investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.