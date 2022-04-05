Grey Transit Route steps up service and offers increased frequency



It’s more convenient than ever to travel around Grey County and beyond these days.

On April 1, Grey Transit Route (GTR) schedules were enhanced to increase frequency and improve route times for rider convenience and connections to other services.

Service is now available along Highway 10 between Owen Sound and Orangeville seven days per week, and on Highway 6 between Owen Sound and Wiarton and Grey Road 4 between Flesherton and Walkerton five days per week on Mondays to Fridays.

GTR also runs seven days per week along Highway 26 between Owen Sound and the Blue Mountain Village. The complete service schedule can be found online at www.Grey.ca/GTR.

In addition to the enhanced daily service, all route schedules have been optimized. Building off rider statistics and feedback, the new schedules will better meet the needs of passengers and will more easily connect with other transit services, such as Collingwood Transit at the Blue Mountain Village, GOST Guelph Owen Sound Transit in Durham, and GO transit in Orangeville.

“Whether you’re getting groceries, heading into the big city for a weekend away, or just getting out to visit some friends, GTR is a convenient, safe and affordable way to get around the County,” said Grey County Warden Selwyn ‘Buck’ Hicks. “With the Province heading back to normal after the pandemic and fuel prices rising at the pumps, there’s never been a better time to take your first ride on the Grey Transit Route.”

The GTR service is delivered by Driverseat Owen Sound. GTR vehicles are rigorously cleaned and maintained daily. Vehicle size is limited. Riders are encouraged to pre-book their rides online through www.Grey.ca/GTR or by calling 1-226-910-1001.

GTR service enhancements follow a funding increase from Grey County in the 2022 budget. A more convenient and reliable schedule aims to further increase ridership which has been increasing steadily even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grey Transit Route will also be returning to Sauble Beach this summer. The seasonal service will help workers and beach goers get to the sandy shores of Lake Huron. The route will run daily between Owen Sound and Sauble Beach from around Victoria Day weekend to Labour Day. More details on this leg of the service will be available in May.

The Grey Transit Route is funded through the Province of Ontario’s Community Transportation Program, with additional significant support from Grey County. Bruce County funds the service between Hanover and Walkerton and the Sauble summer extension of Route 5 is cost shared between Bruce County and South Bruce Peninsula. Driverseat Owen Sound is the contracted service provider for GTR.

Complete service details, an interactive route map, and other helpful information can be found online at www.grey.ca/GTR.