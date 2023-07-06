Groundbreaking Held for New Beavercrest Community School

Chesley, ON – The replacement build for Beavercrest Community School in Markdale is one significant step closer to becoming a reality. Joining Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) trustees, staff, and students were Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers, local dignitaries, community partners, and the media for a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the future build site.

Along with the symbolic sod-turning, remarks and greetings were shared in celebration of the highly anticipated 328-pupil junior kindergarten to Grade 8 replacement school to be built next to the current school site. The new facility will also include a two-room child care centre and two-room EarlyON centre.

Recently, the Ministry of Education granted BWDSB’s request for a revised Approval to Proceed in the amount of more than $19.6 million for the project to keep up with market price escalation and unique site costs.

With the building permit now in place, BWDSB is poised to move forward immediately with the new school opening planned for the 2024 – 2025 school year pending no interruptions. Further details regarding the progress of the build and timeline will be shared with the public as they become available.

“We are determined to build schools and expansions faster, part of our commitment to modernize schools in fast growing communities," says Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. "We are proud to deliver a new, state-of-the-art Beavercrest Community School for Markdale families, along with increasing funding, staffing, and tutoring to help ensure students graduate with confidence that they can succeed in good-paying careers."

“The continued financial commitment and support for a new replacement school with child care in Markdale by the Ministry of Education is wholeheartedly appreciated by our board and community,” says BWDSB Chair Jane Thomson. “We are also grateful to our current and previous MPPs, Rick Byers and Bill Walker, who have been the unwavering voices for our rural communities provincially, and our staff and partners for their support every step of the way.”

“We are incredibly excited to get shovels in the ground to mark the next phase of the new Beavercrest Community School build, which will benefit Markdale area students and families for years to come,” says BWDSB Director of Education Lori Wilder. “Thank you to the Ministry of Education for recognizing the importance of this project through ongoing funding support, and to our board staff, trustees, MPP, and community partners, who have worked tirelessly and advocated strongly to see its fruition.”