Hanover & District Hospital Masking Requirements Have Changed



April 24, 2023 – On April 4, 2023, Public Health Ontario (PHO) released new Interim Guidance on Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Measures with recommendations for updates to universal masking based on the current COVID-19 transmission risk. Hospitals across Southwestern Ontario collaborated to adopt this guidance with advice from local infectious diseases and epidemiology experts, considering the unique needs of each health care setting/organization.

Hanover & District Hospital will be taking a measure approach to lifting the current masking policy effective immediately. All symptomatic patients must be masked upon entry of the hospital and no visitors who are symptomatic will be permitted.

Masks are required for patient/health care worker interactions and at the patient’s bedside including the Emergency Department and waiting room, Inpatient Unit, Dialysis, Outpatient Clinics, Laboratory and Diagnostic Imaging.

Masks are optional, but recommended in areas like hallways, cafeteria, meeting rooms, administrative offices, the gift shop and most waiting rooms.

With these changes to the masking policy, the front entrance has now been opened and can be accessed. Please remember to wash your hands upon entry to the hospital.