Hanover fire UPDATE - road to remain closed

The Hanover Police Service in partnership with the Hanover Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshall are continuing the fire investigation over the course of the next several days.

It is anticipated 10th Street in the Downtown Core, between 9th Ave and 10th Ave will remain closed for the weekend as fire and police investigators methodically search the debris for evidence.

This area is considered closed to motorists and pedestrian traffic.

Storefronts in the immediate area are requested to inform their customers to enter their businesses only through back entrances off the alleyways.

The fire-gutted buildings known as the former Forum Hotel rooming house and Fabulous Fashions clothing store have been destroyed in the blaze and will be demolished for safety reasons.

Johnny K Sports, a sporting goods store, continues to be assessed and a better understanding of that damage will be known as the clean up gets underway.

The Hanover Police Service has received no reports of missing persons and all known residents of the fire-gutted buildings have been located and are accounted for at this time.

Community partners continue to engage all displaced residents to meet their primary and most urgent needs as longer term planning continues.

Police Chief Chris Knoll says they'd like to speak with anyone that has video of the fire, especially during the early morning hours of May 19th between midnight and 3 a.m. and they continue to encourage anyone with any other information to contact the Hanover Police investigators at 519.364.4280 ext. 101.

Our first responder teams would like to thank our community for their ongoing support.

Many local businesses and individuals have volunteered and offered their time, food and refreshments to support those in need and our first responders who are actively working the scene.

Financial donations are also being accepted through the United Way Bruce Grey's website donatetoday.ca

Click 'general' and leave a note indicating you wish to donate to the Hanover fire relief effort.