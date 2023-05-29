Hanover man charged in neighbour dispute

(Stock photo)

On May 26th 2023 at 11:40 p.m. members of the Hanover Police Service responded to a report of a neighbour dispute in the 600 block of 10th Avenue in Hanover involving a firearm.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect pointed a rifle at his neighbour and others while threatening them with death and bodily harm after an argument broke out over the parking of vehicles.

Responding officers contained the area with the assistance of members from the West Grey Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

After an interaction with officers, the suspect exited his residence and surrendered to Police without further incident.

Shortly after the arrest, officers recovered an unloaded .22 calibre rifle at the scene.

Later the next morning, Hanover officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized a number of items including ammunition.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of a 9 mm handgun in the City of Owen Sound that was illegally transferred from the suspect to another person without proper authorizations.

Both of the firearms were legally owned by the suspect.

Police have charged a 55-year-old Hanover man, identified as Kevin MEUNIER with a number of offences listed below.

He was later remanded into custody at his bail hearing.

Use Firearm While Committing an Offence Careless Use of a Firearm Pointing a Firearm Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose Uttering Threats to Cause Death Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm Uttering Threats to Damage Property

Thank-you to the responding officers for their work in containing the scene and resolving this dynamic and dangerous incident that ended peacefully without anyone getting hurt.