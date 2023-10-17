Hanover Man Charged with Sexual Offences

On October 10, 2023, the Hanover Police Service received a complaint of a sexual assault from a female victim. It is alleged that a 56-year-old Hanover man sexually assaulted a female youth in the Town of Hanover. The offender and the victim were known to each other.

During the course of the investigation, a further female victim has come forward with an additional allegation of sexual assault.

On October 12, 2023, a 56-year-old Hanover man, Kenneth MCGILVEARY was arrested. He faces charges of two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Sexual Interference.

MCGILVEARY was held and later remanded into custody at his bail hearing.

The Hanover Police Service believe there may be other victims associated to this offender.

If you have any information related to this investigation you are asked to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519.364.2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477)